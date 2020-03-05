The stars shine on Orionis as it embarks on a deal with Novartis

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Orionis Biosciences Inc. has begun a four-year collaboration with Novartis AG to discover and design small-molecule therapeutics such as protein degraders that target several therapeutic areas, including cancer. The agreement’s terms include research funding a convertible note investment, royalties and potential clinical milestones.