The stars shine on Orionis as it embarks on a deal with Novartis

Orionis Biosciences Inc. has begun a four-year collaboration with Novartis AG to discover and design small-molecule therapeutics such as protein degraders that target several therapeutic areas, including cancer. The agreement’s terms include research funding a convertible note investment, royalties and potential clinical milestones.
