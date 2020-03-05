BioWorld - Thursday, March 5, 2020

Proscia, UCSF partner to develop AI-based digital pathology starting with prostate cancer

March 5, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
AI-based, digital pathology startup Proscia Inc. has partnered with the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) to advance the practice of pathology via artificial intelligence (AI). The pair will start with prostate cancer and then plan to move on to validate approaches in several additional pathology subspecialties.
