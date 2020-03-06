Astrazeneca's Imfinzi stumbles in first-line bladder cancer trial

Neither the immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) nor a pairing of it with the investigational anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody tremelimumab beat standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy for improving overall survival as a first-line (1L) treatment for patients with the most advanced stage of bladder cancer, the drugs' developer Astrazeneca plc said. Imfinzi is already approved for treating advanced bladder cancer after SOC. But substantial competition remains for 1L care, where only Merck & Co. Inc.'s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is approved to treat patients ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemo. Astrazeneca's American depository shares (NYSE:AZN) fell 2.9% by midday, echoing a similar drop on the LSE.

(Scorpion) Venom: arthritis, brain cancer superhero?

In the Marvel Comic Universe, Venom is a superhero who started life as a supervillain and Spiderman foe. In the biopharma universe, scorpion venom is undergoing the same fate transformation, as separate papers this week reported new ways to use scorpion venom in two major therapeutic targeting challenges. Scientists at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center identified a class of scorpion venom miniproteins, the cystine-dense peptides (CDPs), that accumulated in cartilage, and could be used to deliver steroids specifically into joints in mice. And investigators at the City of Hope used another scorpion venom peptide, chlorotoxin, as receptor in a CAR T cell that targeted glioblastoma.

Nektar drops Onzeald in BC, marching forward with bempeg plus Opdivo in melanoma

With the jettison of breast cancer therapy Onzeald (etirinotecan pegol) for patients with brain metastases, Nektar Therapeutics Inc. became a pure immunology and immuno-oncology firm. Nektar disclosed during the conference call on earnings that top-line phase III data fell short with Onzeald, an extended-release formulation composed of irinotecan, which is a semisynthetic derivative of camptothecin and a topoisomerase I-inhibitor prodrug, that is conjugated by way of a biodegradable ester-based linker, to polyethylene glycol. Work goes on with bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 therapy, paired with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s PD-1 targeter Opdivo (nivolumab) in first-line melanoma.

Palvella completes enrollment for rare disease study

Palvella Therapeutics Inc., of Wayne, Pa., completed enrollment of its phase II/III trial for treating adults with pachyonychia congenita, a rare disease that eventually leads patients to a life of chronic pain and severe problems with walking. The multicenter, four-part study using PTX-022 hit its enrollment mark eight months after it began with help from the Pachyonychia Congenita Project’s international research registry. The trial is evaluating the safety and effectiveness of PTX-022, a Qtorin 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel. Rapamycin targets the mutant keratin gene, the root cause of pachyonychia congenita. More than 9,000 people have the disease, which has no FDA-approved therapy.

Also in the news

