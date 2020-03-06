BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2020

(Scorpion) Venom a-Blaze: arthritis, brain cancer superhero?

March 6, 2020
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
In the Marvel Comic Universe, Venom is a superhero who started life as a supervillain and Spiderman foe. In the biopharma universe, scorpion venom is undergoing the same fate transformation, as separate papers this week reported new ways to use scorpion venom in two major therapeutic targeting challenges.
BioWorld CAR T Cancer Science Inflammatory

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe