Ibex secures CE-IVD mark for AI-powered decision support system for cancer

March 6, 2020
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – Ibex Medical Analytics is preparing for commercial rollout in Europe after receiving CE-IVD marking for its artificial intelligence (AI) decision support system for automated interpretation of prostate cancer biopsies. Galen Prostate, trained on more than 60,000 samples from multiple institutions, is intended to give a second opinion on digitized slides, following initial assessment by a pathologist.
Artificial intelligence BioWorld MedTech Biopsy Cancer Middle East North Africa Digital health Regulatory

