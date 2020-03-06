BioWorld - Friday, March 6, 2020

FDA grants breakthrough nod for Neurostar in bipolar depression

March 6, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Neuronetics Inc., of Malvern, Pa., has won U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation for its Neurostar transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device for the treatment of patients with drug-resistant bipolar depression. The news comes as the company reported a strong fourth quarter for 2019, with revenue up 11% year-over-year to $17.4 million.
