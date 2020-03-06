Astrazeneca's Imfinzi stumbles in first-line bladder cancer trial

In a setback for Astrazeneca plc's plans to tackle previously untreated cases of advanced bladder cancer, neither its immune checkpoint inhibitor, Imfinzi (durvalumab), nor a pairing of it with the investigational drug tremelimumab beat standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy in improving overall survival (OS) during a phase III trial evaluating the treatments as first-line (1L) care for patients with advanced disease.