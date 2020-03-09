Novartis receives FDA approval for Isturisa

With the FDA’s new approval of Novartis AG’s Isturisa (osilodrostat), an oral treatment for adults with Cushing’s disease, Recordati SpA, of Milan, is planning its worldwide market launch for the second or third quarter of this year. Recordati, which acquired Isturisa’s worldwide rights from Novartis in October for $390 million, expects sales to peak at $100 million annually. The competition, however, is not far behind, as Dublin’s Strongbridge Biopharma plc has Recorlev (levoketonconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor in a phase III trial to treat endogenous Cushing's syndrome. The top-line data are expected in the second quarter of 2020. Cushing’s is a rare endocrine disease caused by a pituitary adenoma that leads to cortisol overproduction, which Isturisa is designed to control.

WHO releases COVID-19 roadmap; funding efforts in progress

LONDON – The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its COVID-19 R&D roadmap, highlighting the gaps in knowledge about the virus and setting out priorities for research. The organization is now calling on groups around the world to use the document – drawn up by 400 experts – to coordinate their efforts.

Biopharma equities caught in vortex of oil crash and coronavirus fears

The financial markets were delivered a one-two punch this morning – a plunge in oil prices along with fears that the coronavirus is continuing to spread unabated. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average cratered 1,500 points in early trading after a brief halt with market circuit breakers kicking in. Biopharma equities did not escape the carnage, with the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index trading down about 4% at noon today.

Kala rises on phase III success with loteprednol in dry eye disease

On a dark day generally for the stock market, shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) managed to rise 11%, or 70 cents, to $6.98 midday as investors welcomed news of positive top-line results from Stride 3, a phase III trial evaluating KPI-121, which Kala plans to commercialize under the brand name Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) for the treatment of dry eye disease. Stride 3 met both of its primary efficacy endpoints, turning up a statistically significant improvement in the symptom endpoint of ocular discomfort severity (ODS) at day 15 in the overall intent-to-treat (ITT) population (p=0.0002) and in the predefined subgroup of ITT patients with more severe ocular discomfort at baseline (p=0.0007). Statistical significance was also met in the key secondary endpoints of conjunctival hyperemia at day 15 in the ITT population (p<0.0001) and ODS at the eighth day in the ITT population (p=0.0282). Significant results were observed, too, for total corneal staining at day 15 in the ITT population (p=0.0042). Eysuvis was well-tolerated, with adverse events and intraocular pressure increases comparable to vehicle.

Researchers phoning it in at all-virtual CROI

With Friday’s last-minute decision to move to an all-virtual format, the opening session of the 2020 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) was certainly an unusual one. “We are in uncharted waters,” conference co-chair Sharon Hillier, Richard Sweet Professor of Reproductive Infectious Disease at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, told the audience via livestream. Attendees largely made the best of it, posting reports of watching the Bernard Fields and N’Galy Mann lectures with their dog, with a drink, or simultaneously with their children’s middle school baseball game. Even if CROI had not moved to a virtual format, 2020 Bernard Fields award winner Michael Emerman would not have been able to deliver his award lecture in person. Emerman is a member of the human biology and basic sciences divisions at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, which is located in hard-hit Seattle and activated mandatory work-from-home policies and travel bans for its employees last week. In his lecture, Emerman gave an overview of his work, which is focused on the evolutionary arms race between HIV and its predecessor simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) and host antiviral proteins, also called restriction factors.

Hurdles to robust U.S. biosimilar market in the eye of the beholder

“For those of us who believe in a free market, it is really important that the market works well,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said today at a public workshop on ensuring a competitive U.S. marketplace for biologics that includes robust biosimilar and interchangeable competition. Companies that try to game the system to protect their monopolies are ultimately undermining advances in health care, he added. However, what are considered impediments to a free market is in the eye of the beholder. While the FTC sees so-called pay-for-delay patent settlements as a barrier, Christine Simmon, executive director of the Biosimilars Council, said it’s time to put to rest the “misnomer of pay-for-delay.” Despite such differences in perspective, speakers at the workshop were generally optimistic about the future of biosimilars in the U.S.

Harbour Biomed partners with Mount Sinai to develop MAbs

HONG KONG – U.S., China and the Netherlands-based Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd. has teamed up with Mount Sinai Health System, New York's largest academic medical system, to develop novel biotherapies in oncology and immunology. The two parties will also be using Harbour’s H2L2 Harbour Mice platform to develop a monoclonal antibody (MAb) against the coronavirus that has turned into a global epidemic. According to the biotech company, its fully human MAbs have the potential to prevent the spread of the virus by blocking infection of cells.

Two-year data buoy imlifidase MAA as CHMP decision looms

DUBLIN – Hansa Biopharma AB is nearing a key milestone in its evolution, as a regulatory decision on its first marketing authorization application (MAA) looms. The EMA’s committee on medicinal products is expected to deliver an opinion during the second quarter on its application for imlifidase in supporting kidney transplants in sensitized patients. Its clinical collaborators recently disclosed two-year data indicating that the drug, an endopeptidase that breaks down IgG antibodies, ensured graft survival in up to 89% of transplants.

