Two-year data buoy Hansa’s imlifidase MAA as CHMP decision looms

DUBLIN – Hansa Biopharma AB is nearing a key milestone in its evolution, as a regulatory decision on its first marketing authorization application (MAA) looms. The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected to deliver an opinion during the second quarter on its application for imlifidase in supporting kidney transplants in sensitized patients.