Kala sends up ‘flare’ in DED; phase III positive, brisk Stride to NDA re-try

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to use its positive phase III data in dry eye disease (DED) with KPI-121 (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension 0.25%) as the basis for the resubmission of its NDA in the second quarter of 2020. Shares of the Waltham, Mass.-based company (NASDAQ:KALA) closed 26% higher, or $1.65, at $7.93 on word of top-line results from Stride 3, investigating the compound that Kala hopes to commercialize as Eysuvis.