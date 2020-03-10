Kala sends up ‘flare’ in DED; phase III positive, brisk Stride to NDA re-try

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to use its positive phase III data in dry eye disease (DED) with KPI-121 (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension 0.25%) as the basis for the resubmission of its NDA in the second quarter of 2020. Shares of the Waltham, Mass.-based company (NASDAQ:KALA) closed 26% higher, or $1.65, at $7.93 on word of top-line results from Stride 3, investigating the compound that Kala hopes to commercialize as Eysuvis.