BioWorld - Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Sihuan starts clinical trial of Ebola drug favipiravir for COVID-19

March 10, 2020
By Elise Mak
No Comments
BEIJING – Beijing-based Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. said it has initiated clinical trials of broad-spectrum antiviral favipiravir to treat COVID-19. China now has six clinical trials investigating the drug, originally developed for influenza and also tested against Ebola virus disease.
China BioWorld Asia Clinical Drugs

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe