Biopharmas increase their R&D spending in 2019, analysis finds

According to an analysis conducted by BioWorld of the fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 financial reports filed by the top 100 public biopharmaceutical companies ranked by market cap, and excluding big pharma companies, the amount that was invested in research and development (R&D) in the period increased 36.5% compared to 2018. The elevated spending reflects the supportive financial environment and the relatively easy access to cash to support product development. In 2019, biopharma companies had no difficulty in raising funds with $30 billion generated from public offerings.

Bridge Biotherapeutics taps Atomwise in potential $1B AI-based discovery deal

South Korea's Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. has enlisted San Francisco-based AI drug discovery shop Atomwise Inc. to help it identify up to 13 small-molecule inhibitors of Pellino proteins and other targets in an effort to develop new therapies for inflammatory diseases. Atomwise stands to receive an up-front payment of undisclosed value, as well as milestone and royalty payments under terms of the deal. Presuming success, it estimates the deal's payoff could reach up to $1.08 billion.

Versant building out to drive returns

DUBLIN – Versant Ventures was one of a handful of investors to profit from Passage Bio Inc.’s recent upsized IPO. The Philadelphia-based gene therapy firm planned to raise $125 million initially but eventually hauled in $216 million by issuing 12 million shares, which it priced at $18 per share on Feb. 27. The IPO price valued Versant’s holding at $89 million. As well as participating in the IPO – the actual amount involved has not been disclosed – it invested $35 million across three private rounds, between September 2018 and August 2019, according to SEC filings. In all, Versant has achieved an average return multiple of 5.2x in 16 transactions over the past five years, with an internal rate of return of more than 100%.

Preparing for COVID-19, FDA says no more meetings through April

Despite the growing concerns about the potential for the community spread of COVID-19, the FDA-FTC public workshop on competition in the biologics marketplace went ahead as scheduled yesterday. It played to a full house, with some audience members directed to an overflow room. And the invited speakers and people registered to speak during the open public hearing session all showed up. But things are changing at the agency, at least for the next several weeks. Citing the global spread of the novel coronavirus, the FDA’s Janet Woodcock said the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research is canceling or postponing external meetings, conferences and workshops scheduled from today through April. Some of the other centers at the agency also are restricting travel and postponing meetings.

Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust set up drug development accelerator targeting COVID-19

LONDON – The Gates Foundation and Wellcome Trust have joined forces with financial services specialist Mastercard in establishing a $125 million seed fund to accelerate development of drugs to treat COVID -19. The COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator aims to play a catalytic role by speeding up evaluation of new and repurposed drugs and biologics to treat the novel coronavirus in the near term, and other viral pathogens in the longer term.

GSK handoff losmapimod could provide Fulcrum with a direct attack on FSHD

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., due to pop the lid off phase IIb data in the third quarter of this year, could have an edge facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a genetic muscle disorder for which there’s no treatment. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm has losmapimod, a p38 kinase inhibitor licensed from Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK), of London. On GSK’s watch, the candidate fell short in more than one indication, but Fulcrum – and investors – retain hope in FSHD. Losmapimod is said to take aim at the root cause of FSHD, expression of the gene double homeobox protein 4, or DUX4, which means the drug could slow or halt the progressive muscle weakness that characterizes the condition.

India wins the dash for NASH, as Zydus Cadila’s saroglitazar wins first approval

HONG KONG – Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila) has won approval for its saroglitazar to be used as the treatment of non-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in India. The green light from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) makes saroglitazar the first drug in the world approved for this indication.

CMS, ONC rules for electronic health records largely mirror both drafts

The Office of the National Coordinator and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services both posted their final rules for electronic health records, and analysts with Cowen Washington Research Group said both rules more or less replicate the draft versions. The provisions dealing with data blocking and interoperability are expected to benefit developers of EHRs systems in the near term, and telehealth should also benefit, albeit over a longer scale of time.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends. A list of all vaccines and therapeutics in development can be found at www.bioworld.com/covid19products.

Also in the news

