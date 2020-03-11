Swiss researchers use machine learning to assess vitals, predict circulatory failure in the ICU

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Swiss researchers set out to identify and analyze vital sign data that could offer a window into predicting circulatory failure, which could enable more effective prevention of catastrophic events in the ICU. They published their results in the March 9, 2020, issue of Nature Medicine, which found that their approach was able to predict circulatory failure in 90% of test cases.