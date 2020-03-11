BioWorld - Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Swiss researchers use machine learning to assess vitals, predict circulatory failure in the ICU

March 10, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
No Comments
Swiss researchers set out to identify and analyze vital sign data that could offer a window into predicting circulatory failure, which could enable more effective prevention of catastrophic events in the ICU. They published their results in the March 9, 2020, issue of Nature Medicine, which found that their approach was able to predict circulatory failure in 90% of test cases.
Artificial intelligence BioWorld MedTech Clinical Monitoring Digital health

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe