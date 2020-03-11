Hahn says need to deploy test for SARS-CoV-2 across platforms delayed development

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn appeared before a congressional panel to discuss the administration’s budget proposal for the agency, but the outbreak of COVID-19 predictably dominated the proceedings. Hahn was grilled about the fact that South Korea had deployed many more tests for the underlying pathogen, but he noted that U.S. tests must operate on a wide range of testing platforms, which has complicated the task of test development in the U.S.

Delphinus readies PMA as mammography adjunct, as it reports breast cancer risk data

Novi, Mich.-based startup Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc. has been working for roughly a decade to introduce whole breast ultrasound tomography to improve breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. After securing a trio of U.S. FDA clearances in recent years, now it is working to submit a PMA for approval of its Softvue system as adjunctive to mammography. The company is currently wrapping up an 8,500-patient trial designed to support an FDA submission. The expectation is that its technology could improve breast imaging for women with dense breast tissue, who are poorly served with standard mammography.

CHF Solutions looks to bring its tech to help COVID-19 patients

While the COVID-19 outbreak continues to dominate the news, an increasing number of companies have come forward to help. For its part, CHF Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn., is looking to bring its device-based intervention for fluid management to the fight.

Invitae acquires genomic startup Diploid, two other companies

San Francisco-based Invitae is putting pedal to the metal in its quest to bring comprehensive genetic testing into mainstream clinical practice, reporting the acquisition of three companies – Diploid, Genelex Labs LLC and Youscript Inc. – following Tuesday’s market close. The total bill for the three deals comes to $195 million, $57 million of which is in cash.

Bills to ensure safety, supply of drugs and devices begin journey to passage

Taking a step back from the political rhetoric that’s infused the U.S. response to COVID-19 and delayed, if not derailed, legislation aimed at lowering drug prices, a House subcommittee today is marking up several bipartisan bills intended to improve the safety and ensure the supply of drugs and medical devices. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump weighed in on drug pricing, calling on Congress to finally pass a bill to rein in those prices. He laid out basic principles a bill must have to get his signature, first of which is that it must be bipartisan.

