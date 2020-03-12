Australian investors cough up AU$53M to tackle a different global pandemic

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – While the coronavirus captures the world’s attention, another global pandemic is quietly killing 100 million people under the age of 60, and Australian investors are putting up AU$53 million (US$34.58 million) to back late-stage projects at the George Institute for Global Health.