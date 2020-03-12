BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2020

Australian investors cough up AU$53M to tackle a different global pandemic

March 11, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – While the coronavirus captures the world’s attention, another global pandemic is quietly killing 100 million people under the age of 60, and Australian investors are putting up AU$53 million (US$34.58 million) to back late-stage projects at the George Institute for Global Health.
BioWorld Australia Cardiovascular Diabetes Financings

