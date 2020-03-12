BioWorld - Thursday, March 12, 2020

BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for March 11, 2020

March 11, 2020
By Holland Johnson
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Artificial intelligence can scan doctors' notes to distinguish between types of back pain; Researchers discover new stem cells that can generate new bone; Study shows improved outcomes for patients with Arthrosurface Ovo arthroplasty system.
