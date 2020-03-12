BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for March 11, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Artificial intelligence can scan doctors' notes to distinguish between types of back pain; Researchers discover new stem cells that can generate new bone; Study shows improved outcomes for patients with Arthrosurface Ovo arthroplasty system.