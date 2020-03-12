QED targets cancer with new trials of FGFR inhibitor

Bridgebio Pharma Inc. subsidiary QED Therapeutics Inc., seeded in 2018 with $65 million and a license to Novartis AG's infigratinib, said patients have been dosed with the drug in two separate cancer trials. The drug is a fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) 1-3 tyrosine kinase inhibitor. A QED-sponsored phase III study will evaluate it for the adjuvant treatment of invasive urothelial carcinoma, while an investigator-initiated phase II will look at treating advanced and metastatic solid tumors with confirmed FGFR gene fusions/translocations or other FGFR alterations.

Phase I data with lupus therapy unveiled by Provention; shares dip

Shares of Oldwick, N.J.-based Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) were trading midday at $8.05, down 96 cents, or 10%, after the firm disclosed top-line results from the phase Ib portion of the PREVAIL (PRV-3279 EVAluation In Lupus) study testing PRV-3279 in 16 healthy volunteers. The compound, a humanized diabody targeting the B-cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B, is undergoing development to intercept the pathophysiology of systemic lupus erythematosus and other B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases and prevent or reduce the immunogenicity of biotherapeutics, including gene therapy products. PRV-3279 proved well-tolerated in PREVAIL, with no serious adverse events. Pharmacokinetic parameters turned out dose-proportional, and high levels of B-cell engagement resulted in durable pharmacodynamic responses. As the company expected, PRV-3279 did not deplete B cells and yielded dose-proportional, extensive and sustained binding to circulating B lymphocytes, plus had an extended pharmacodynamic effect as shown by the drop in circulating immunoglobulin M levels. Anti-drug antibody production showed up at both dose levels tested, Provention said, but immunogenicity was found not to affect exposure, safety or pharmacodynamic parameters.

CROI 2020: For beating HIV, how good is good enough?

London patient Adam Castillejo, like Berlin patient Timothy Ray Brown before him, energized the cure research field by his sheer existence. Curing HIV, Pablo Tebas told the audience at a cure session at the all-virtual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2020, “has been considered [for] a long time the holy grail.” But Tebas, who is a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, said he thinks that the real grail should be remission.

Ethismos eyes the clinic with its $50M placement

With its $50 million private placement, Ethismos Research Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., plans to fund a phase II study of its lead candidate, amitifadine, a small-molecule, triple reuptake inhibitor for chronic pain, opioid-sparing and for tapering patients off of opioids while managing their pain and withdrawal, as an adjunct to opioids in patients with chronic noncancer pain. The company also plans to assess amitifadine in a second phase II in either maintenance of depression remission after ketamine treatment, relapse prevention in methamphetamine dependence, or nicotine cessation for both combustible and e-cigarettes. The funding was led by led by managing broker-dealer Venture.co Brokerage Services.

Inovio snags $5M Gates Foundation grant for COVID-19 vaccine delivery device

As the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, companies are scrambling to develop effective diagnostics and vaccines to contain the outbreak and reduce future threats. Among those is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., which reported receiving a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to speed testing and scale of a smart delivery device for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

BMS partners with Voluntis to develop oncology digital therapeutics

Pharma has not gotten terribly serious yet about integrating digital health tools into clinical trials, let alone into their product offerings, despite the potential benefits they could offer when it comes to patient adherence, compliance and experience. Still, oncology giant Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) has made a small step in that direction by partnering with Paris-based digital therapeutics company Voluntis SA.

