FDA calls out elimination of re-review in third-party 510(k) final guidance

Devices are known to be iterative, but so are FDA guidances, and the 2018 draft guidance for third-party review of 510(k) applications was the second such document in two years. The 2020 final guidance made another adjustment or two based on feedback from industry, including a specific note that the intent of the guidance is to eliminate any need for routine FDA re-review of 510(k)s reviewed by third-parties, a change called for by more than one stakeholder.

Inovio snags $5M Gates Foundation grant for COVID-19 vaccine delivery device

As the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, companies are scrambling to develop effective diagnostics and vaccines to contain the outbreak and reduce future threats. Among those is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., which reported receiving a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to speed testing and scale of a smart delivery device for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Sientra reports record quarter as COVID-19 affects guidance

Sientra Inc., of Santa Barbara, Calif., reported gains in both its breast products and Miradry segments during its fourth-quarter earnings call after market close March 11. CEO Jeff Nugent noted that the company had experienced record total net sales in the fourth quarter of $23.2 million, representing growth of 22% year-on-year. However, the company provided full-year 2020 guidance for 12% to 17% growth, which William Blair’s Margaret Kaczor said was below her organization’s 22% estimate, “though the shortfall is largely a result of negative impacts from COVID-19.”

Ausculsciences picks up pace detecting CAD using AI-driven sensors

TORONTO – Ottawa, Ontario-based Ausculsciences Inc. has developed patented, AI-driven sensor technology it says is superior to conventional treadmill exercise tests for detecting coronary artery disease (CAD). Bankrolled with $10 million, Ausculsciences will begin putting the CAD-det System through its paces in a 500-patient, blind clinical study this spring, with hopes for Health Canada approval and commercial launch of the product by the end of the year.

Quantum Surgical raises $2.25M for its robotic liver cancer platform

PARIS – Quantum Surgical SAS, of Montpellier, France, has been awarded development aid amounting to $2.25 million in grants and repayable loans from Bpifrance bank, as part of the French Deeptech program. “This funding will allow us to speed up development of our robotic assistance platform dedicated exclusively to minimally invasive surgical treatment for liver cancer,” Bertin Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Surgical, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

