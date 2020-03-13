BioWorld - Friday, March 13, 2020
Ethismos eyes the clinic with its $50M placement

March 12, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Tony McKinney, the founder and CEO of Ethismos Research Inc., has worked with the small molecule he plans to take into the clinic this year for the past 10 years. All the while he’s used the same support group of personnel to develop the molecule. Sometimes that group works and sometimes it’s on hiatus.
