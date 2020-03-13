AI-powered sensors a step up on treadmill exercise test for detecting CAD

TORONTO – Complain to your doctor about shortness of breath, chest pain or a rapid or irregular heartbeat and chances are you’ll end up on a treadmill to check for the presence of coronary artery disease or CAD. The conventional treadmill stress test is a time-consuming process that could change with patented, AI-driven sensor technology developed by Ottawa, Ontario-based Ausculsciences Inc. and bankrolled by US$10 million from investors anxious to see the CAD-det System approved for sale by the end of the year.