FDA calls out elimination of re-review in third-party 510(k) final guidance

March 12, 2020
By Mark McCarty
Medical devices are known to be iterative, but so are FDA guidances, and the 2018 draft guidance for third-party review of 510(k) applications was the second such document in two years. The 2020 final guidance made another adjustment or two based on feedback from industry, including a specific note that the intent of the guidance is to eliminate any need for routine FDA re-review of 510(k)s reviewed by third parties.
