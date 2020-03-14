BioWorld - Saturday, March 14, 2020

Phase II clinical trials: February 2020

March 13, 2020
Therapeutic area data reported by biopharma companies on phase II trials in February 2020, including: Aldeyra, Antibe, Azurrx, Bellerophon, Bioxcel, Brainstorm, Cassava, Cytodyn, Delmar, Dermata, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Fulcrum, Galderma, Galera, Immunicum, Immunogenx, Immutep, Ironwood, Lidds, Magenta, Menlo, Moderna, NGM, Nymox, Oculis, Oncoimmune, Oramed, Palatin, Ra, Reneuron, Roche, Sanofi, T3D, Teva, Theralase, Trovagene, United, Vascular, Vistagen, Zynerba.
