BioWorld - Saturday, March 14, 2020
Phase III clinical trials: February 2020
Phase III clinical trials: February 2020
March 13, 2020
No Comments
Therapeutic area data reported by biopharma companies on phase III trials in February 2020, including: Abbvie, Acucela, Adamas, Allecra, Alnylam, Amgen, Ampio, Arcutis, Astellas, Axsome, Bayer, Biohaven, BMS, Breath, Citius, Crescita, Eli Lilly, Exelixis, Foamix, Genentech, Genfit, Gilead, Incyte, Ionis, Janssen, Kowa, Marinus, Merck, Minerva, Myovant, Novan, Pfizer, Polyphor, Polypid, Proteostasis, PTC, Rebiotix, Sanifit, Scynexis, Servier, Takeda, Teva, Tonix, Vanda, Zynerba.
