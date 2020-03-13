Market bounce falters as coronavirus worries persist

Following a brief respite Friday morning from yesterday's market carnage, in which the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index fell 8.8% and health care stocks fell nearly 19% overall during two tough weeks, market conditions again deteriorated Friday afternoon as word spread that President Donald Trump would likely declare a national emergency at an afternoon news conference. Reassuring clients, J.P. Morgan analysts said that "overall, we see the health care sector as relatively better-positioned compared to the broader market in the midst of this pandemic... with demand for care and drugs remaining fairly inelastic overall." Still, in a wave of 10-K filings with the SEC this week, drugmakers expressed mounting concerns over manufacturing, regulatory and logistical risks.

COVID-19 drug development continues to surge

The number of biopharmas and nonprofits pitching in to find a treatment for COVID-19 continues to grow. In the past few weeks, that number has more than doubled and it shows no signing of slowing. A new addition to BioWorld’s products in development list include Quebec City’s Medicago Inc., which has produced a virus-like particle of the coronavirus only 20 days after obtaining the SARS-CoV-2 gene. Already in clinical testing against COVID-19, remdesivir, from Gilead Sciences Inc., a prodrug targeting the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, got strong word of mouth from analysts at SVB Leerink, who noted that its key opinion leaders felt remdesivir had good chances of being effective and rapidly scaled but doubt if it could be available in the next year and a half.

Mallinckrodt to submit IND to FDA for inhaled nitric oxide to treat COVID-19 respiratory distress

Mallinckrodt plc is engaging with the U.S. FDA, NIH and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to address the potential use of its INOmax (nitric oxide) inhaled gas to treat COVID-19-associated lung complications. INOmax already is marketed in the U.S. by the Staines-upon-Thames, U.K.-based company to treat full- and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with pulmonary hypertension. In a very small study, it previously was tested to treat patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARS-CoV). It was found to improve oxygenation and reduce the necessary supplemental oxygen and ventilator support in SARS-CoV patients.

Shanghai’s Arctic Vision gets China and Korea rights of Xipere in $35.5M deal with Clearside Biomedical

BEIJING – Eye disease specialist Arctic Vision (Shanghai) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has in-licensed from Clearside Biomedical Inc., an U.S. ophthalmology biotech, the commercialization and development rights of Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) for greater China and South Korea. Under the license agreement, Clearside will receive $4 million up front plus additional milestone payments from Arctic Vision for achieving specified events before Xipere wins approval in the U.S. The payments may add up to a total of $35.5 million in development and sales milestones.

Newco news: Aligos tackles hepatitis B with combo approach, three drugs entering clinic this year

Lessons learned from development of hepatitis C therapies could be applied to the underserved hepatitis B population, potentially leading to a functional cure through a combination of optimized drugs that attack the virus from different angles. That is the mission of 2-year-old Aligos Therapeutics Inc., a South San Francisco-based startup focused on liver-related diseases. It just completed a $125 million series B financing with repeat investors and several new ones.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends. A list of all vaccines and therapeutics in development can be found at www.bioworld.com/covid19products.

