BioWorld MedTech’s Neurology Extra for March 13, 2020

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in neurology, including: Neuexcell Therapeutics sees promise for gene therapy for HD; VR shows promise for early detection of MS balance problems; New findings increase understanding of anorexia nervosa; Study: Surgery with anesthesia not linked to indicator of Alzheimer's.