Trump administration scrambles to roll out diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2

The U.S. effort to deploy diagnostics for the novel coronavirus has been plagued by missteps by the CDC and the FDA from the outset, leading to delays and missed opportunities. The Trump administration declared a national emergency March 13, but concerns remain about how quickly the array of available tests can be conducted and whether there are enough testing supplies to handle the anticipated demand.

Attempts to flatten COVID-19 pack longer-term wallop

“The remedy is worse than the disease.” As governments react full stop to halt the spread of COVID-19, those words are as true today as when Francis Bacon, a British philosopher and statesman, penned them 400 years ago. Consequently, the reaction to the novel coronavirus likely will have a longer-term impact on the drug and device supply chain than the bug itself. With social distancing, no-contact meetings, postponed inspections, delayed advisory committee meetings and the cancellation of jury trials, the routine processes of getting a drug or device from concept to market are being disrupted on just about every front.

Diagnostics take center stage in COVID-19 fight

The past week has seen a lot of movement in terms of tests to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Roche and other companies making big announcements. “It is notable that the diagnostics community is coming together in a way we have not seen in our 20 years covering this industry,” wrote William Blair analyst Brian Weinstein. “Regulators, lab professionals, and manufacturers are all in a frenetic fury to try and get testing up and running, and we generally see a sense of ‘in it together’ playing out.”

FDA greenlights Endologix’s Alto abdominal stent graft system

Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif., has won approval from the U.S. FDA for its Alto abdominal stent graft system, the next-generation Ovation system for polymer endovascular aneurysm repair. The company plans to begin rolling out Alto initially to high-volume customers of its Ovation iX system, who are already skilled at using Ovation stent grafts.

Beta-O2 Technologies begins human trials on new artificial pancreas

Beta-O2 Technologies Ltd. plans to enroll its first patients in clinical trials for its second-generation bio-artificial pancreas, ßAir, in the next few months. The small, implantable titanium device has separate components that hold pancreatic cells and a rechargeable oxygen tank. In a previous human trial of its first-generation device, researchers found that pancreatic cells remained viable and functional for at least 10 months.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends. A list of all vaccines and therapeutics in development can be found at www.bioworld.com/covid19products.

Also in the news

