Drugs on Deck highlights upcoming PDUFA dates for potential biopharma drugs

Several companies are awaiting regulatory decisions from the FDA over the next several months. BioWorld will periodically feature a chart of Drugs on Deck that show upcoming PDUFA dates. The current month includes four products that are waiting in the wings to treat diverse indications such as multiple sclerosis, migraine and renal disease.