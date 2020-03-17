BioWorld - Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Drugs on Deck highlights upcoming PDUFA dates for potential biopharma drugs

March 16, 2020
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Several companies are awaiting regulatory decisions from the FDA over the next several months. BioWorld will periodically feature a chart of Drugs on Deck that show upcoming PDUFA dates. The current month includes four products that are waiting in the wings to treat diverse indications such as multiple sclerosis, migraine and renal disease.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Drugs

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe