Eagle prevails in orphan exclusivity tiff with FDA, providing new clarity for peers

A U.S. Court of Appeals affirmation of a lower court ruling requiring the FDA to grant Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s bendamustine infusion product, Bendeka, seven years of orphan drug exclusivity appears to resolve a key piece of uncertainty that had troubled Eagle and others in similar circumstances.