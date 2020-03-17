BioWorld - Tuesday, March 17, 2020

FDA greenlights Endologix’s Alto abdominal stent graft system

March 16, 2020
By Meg Bryant
No Comments
Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif., has won approval from the U.S. FDA for its Alto abdominal stent graft system, the company’s next-generation Ovation system for polymer endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). The company plans to begin rolling out Alto initially to high-volume customers of its Ovation iX system, who are already skilled at using Ovation stent grafts.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Regulatory FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe