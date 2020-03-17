FDA greenlights Endologix’s Alto abdominal stent graft system

Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif., has won approval from the U.S. FDA for its Alto abdominal stent graft system, the company’s next-generation Ovation system for polymer endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). The company plans to begin rolling out Alto initially to high-volume customers of its Ovation iX system, who are already skilled at using Ovation stent grafts.