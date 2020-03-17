BioWorld - Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Beta-O2 Technologies to begin human trials on new artificial pancreas

March 16, 2020
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Beta-O2 Technologies Ltd. plans to enroll its first patients in clinical trials for its second-generation bio-artificial pancreas, ßAir, in the coming months. The small, implantable titanium device has separate components that hold pancreatic cells and a rechargeable oxygen tank. Beta-O2 is based in Rosh-Haayin, Israel.
BioWorld MedTech Artificial organ Clinical Diabetes Newco news

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe