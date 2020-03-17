Viaskin Peanut BLA met with FDA questions; DBV shares take hit

DBV Technologies SA shares (NASDAQ:DBVT) tumbled 54%, or $2.87, to $2.39 midday on word that the FDA’s review of the BLA for the company’s allergy therapy, Viaskin Peanut, ran into questions about efficacy that include patch-site adhesion. A meeting of the Allergenic Products Advisory Committee slated for May 15 has been called off. DBV said talks are ongoing with the agency about submitting more results from its clinical program, and the PDUFA date for the product of Aug. 5, although apparently unchanged, may be affected by the latest hitch.

Abeona's phase III RDEB trial back in action

Investigators at Stanford University Medical Center treated the first patient in a phase III study of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.'s EB-101, an autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The trial, delayed by an FDA clinical hold placed in September 2019, has now pre-screened the majority of its 15 potential participants, the company said. Abeona's shares (NASDAQ:ABEO) rose more than 26% by midday, though remain substantially depressed from a 52-week high.

Germany’s Immatics plans merger with blank check Arya

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, of Tuebingen, Germany, and Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. plan to merge as Immatics NV. Immatics will receive gross proceeds of up to $252 million at closing, which is expected in the second quarter of 2020. Arya is a blank check company newly incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Its stock (NASDAQ:ARYA) was flat in midday trading. Participating investors, through a roughly $104 million common stock PIPE financing, include Perceptive Advisors, Redmile Group, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds, RTW Investments and Sphera Funds.

Biopharma companies turning to artificial intelligence for drug discovery

The importance of artificial intelligence and machine learning has not been lost on drug development companies. Recently, these tools are being brought to bear to help accelerate the discovery of therapies to treat COVID-19. Although investors warmed to companies involved in this field in 2019, the BioWorld Artificial Intelligence price-weighted index, which includes biopharmaceutical companies, medical devices and health care services companies that are utilizing AI, has dipped in value in the first quarter.

Facing COVID-19 disruptions, biotech leaders in China adjust and improvise

BEIJING – Biotech companies in China were among the first to experience disruptions in their operations and development plans from the COVID-19 outbreak, with employees unable to report to work and difficulties continuing clinical trials. Biotech companies had to adjust and improvise to resume daily operations as quickly as possible. For some, the challenges have been unprecedented, as unprecedented as the solutions.

Survey: Chronic disease patients in U.S. start to avoid care settings on coronavirus concerns

Chronic disease patients are facing serious risks both from keeping away from necessary care settings, as well as from potential COVID-19 infection. One in five chronic disease patients was already starting to avoid seeking care in physician’s offices and hospitals, according to a survey that started early last week of a panel of 1,300 chronic disease patients across several indications. That comes as patients with many preexisting conditions, including diabetes, heart disease and lung disease, have been found to be at a higher risk of serious illness with COVID-19 infection, according to the U.S. CDC. But as hospitals and doctors become more overwhelmed with COVID-19 demands, chronic disease patients may not be able to receive the care that they need.

Korea approves first five COVID-19 test kits under urgent-use license

HONG KONG – South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) granted the first urgent-use licenses to five COVID-19 novel coronavirus diagnostic kits to battle the pandemic in the country which is home to one of the biggest outbreaks in the world outside China. MFDS said March 10 that the kits that won approvals from both itself and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were developed by domestic molecular diagnostics specialists Seegene, Kogene Biotech, SD Biosensor, Solgent and Biosewoom.

Klobuchar antitrust bill cites patents as evidence of anticompetitive behavior

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has posted new legislation that would bolster antitrust enforcement and deter anticompetitive behavior in the private sector, but the bill faces considerable stakeholder opposition. Glenn Lammi, of the Washington Legal Foundation, told BioWorld that the Anticompetitive Exclusionary Conduct Prevention Act of 2020 would blunt investment in the life sciences due to provisions that would make the possession and enforcement of a patent an indication of legally actionable anticompetitive behavior.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at https://www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. The collection includes breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends. A list of all vaccines and therapeutics in development can be found at https://www.bioworld.com/covid19products; a chart for diagnostic offerings is available at https://www.bioworld.com/covid19diagnostics.

Also in the news

4D pharma, Abeona, Adial, Assertio, Aurinia, Avivagen, Biontech, Bloom Science, Blueprint Medicines, Catalyst, Celltex, Cognition, Compugen, DBV Technologies, Engeneic, Eton, Eureka, Everest Medicines, Imfinzi, Innovation, Inxmed, Keros, Lattice, Lyell Immunopharma, Mallinckrodt, Mannkind, Merck, Microbiotix, Moleculin, Neuren, Oncosec, Pfizer, Pluristem, Pneumagen, Provention Bio, Recce, Regeneron, Roche, Rockwell Medical, Seelos, Sigilon, Surface Oncology, Tiziana, Zyla Life Sciences