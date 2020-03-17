Klobuchar antitrust bill cites patents as evidence of anticompetitive behavior

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has posted new legislation that would bolster antitrust enforcement and deter anticompetitive behavior in the private sector, but the bill faces considerable stakeholder opposition. Glenn Lammi of the Washington Legal Foundation told BioWorld that the Anticompetitive Exclusionary Conduct Prevention Act of 2020 would blunt investment in the life sciences due to provisions that would make the possession and enforcement of a patent an indication of legally actionable anticompetitive behavior.

Behold.ai secures 510(k) for Red Dot image recognition algorithm

LONDON – Behold.ai Ltd. has secured FDA 510(k) approval for use of its Red Dot image recognition algorithm in the automatic diagnosis of life-threatening pneumothorax (collapsed lung). The product completes the analysis immediately, sending an alert to the radiologist as soon as an X-ray is taken. “It does in 30 seconds what would normally take up to 30 minutes,” said Simon Rasalingham, chief executive of London-based Behold.ai. The algorithm, which runs on a computer integrated into a digital X-ray machine, has been tested and is in use by academic partners at Penn State and Wake Forest university hospitals. “We are now looking for more academic partners to test [the system] and will also target community hospitals that don’t have radiologists,” Rasalingham told BioWorld.

Korea approves first four COVID-19 test kits under urgent-use license

HONG KONG – South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) granted the first urgent-use licences to four COVID-19 novel coronavirus diagnostic kits on to battle the pandemic in the country, which is home to one of the biggest outbreaks in the world outside China. MFDS said on March 10 that the kits that won approvals from both itself and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDCP) were developed by domestic molecular diagnostics specialists Seegene, Kogene Biotech, SD Biosensor and Solgent. The quartet were among 42 companies that sought approval for a total of 64 detection kits through KCDCP from Jan. 28 to Feb. 28. Applications were not accepted after that cut-off date.

Beyond Air seeks IDE for nitric oxide treatment for COVID-19

As companies scramble to develop diagnostic tests and vaccines for COVID-19, there is a need for effective treatments for patients suffering severe respiratory effects from the novel coronavirus. To that end, Beyond Air Inc., of Garden City, N.J. and Rehovot, Israel, has applied to the U.S. FDA to conduct an IDE trial of its inhaled nitric oxide (NO) system, Lungfit Bro, in COVID-19 patients.

Brainsway unveils promising results from study of smoking cessation

Jerusalem-based Brainsway Ltd. had good news to report with the presentation of positive data from its multicenter study evaluating the its proprietary deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (dTMS) system as an aid in smoking cessation. The company’s chief medical officer, Aron Tendler, detailed the results during Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco annual conference, which took place between March 11 and 14, in New Orleans. “The way dTMS works, is that it uses the fact that wires are flexible, and they therefore can conform to the shape of the head. So, … we run wires along the surface of the skull, and we have many wires along the area in the specific orientation that we want to stimulate,” Tendler told BioWorld.

Survey: Chronic disease patients in U.S. start to avoid care settings on coronavirus concerns

Chronic disease patients are facing serious risks both from keeping away from necessary care settings, as well as from potential COVID-19 infection. One in five chronic disease patients was already starting to avoid seeking care in physician’s offices and hospitals, according to a survey that started early last week of a panel of 1,300 chronic disease patients across several indications. That comes as patients with many preexisting conditions including diabetes, heart disease and lung disease have been found to be at a higher risk of serious illness with COVID-19 infection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But as hospitals and doctors become more overwhelmed with COVID-19 demands, chronic disease patients may not be able to receive the care that they need. Many already are turning to their doctors and each other to better prepare to navigate the unknown territory ahead. This survey was conducted by Health Perspectives Group LLC, a Seattle-based consultancy focused on patient communication and engagement; it plans to continue fielding surveys roughly every three days to its chronic disease patient panel and is conducting a series of indication-specific webinars that feature patients and providers.

