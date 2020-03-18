BioWorld - Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Klobuchar antitrust bill cites patents as evidence of anticompetitive behavior

March 17, 2020
By Mark McCarty
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has posted new legislation that would bolster antitrust enforcement and deter anticompetitive behavior in the private sector, but the bill faces considerable opposition. Glenn Lammi of the Washington Legal Foundation told BioWorld that the legislation would blunt investment in the life sciences due to provisions that would make the possession of a patent an indication of legally actionable anticompetitive behavior.
