Abeona's phase III RDEB trial back in action

Investigators at Stanford University Medical Center have treated the first patient in a pivotal phase III study of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.'s EB-101, an autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The trial, delayed by an FDA clinical hold placed in September 2019, has now resumed, with the majority of its 15 expected participants pre-screened.