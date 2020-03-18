Delays and interruptions: Coronavirus taking a toll on clinical trials

LONDON – In the rush to test drugs against COVID-19, clinical trials in other indications are starting to be interrupted by the strains on health care systems and the fact that many potential patients are those most at risk from the effects of the novel coronavirus. The delays are set to have an impact on the financial health of biotechs with limited cash runways that now face longer waits for clinical trials to read out.

With medical researchers across the globe adjusting to the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19, commercial and academic trialists are taking action to protect essential studies. Regulators, too, are now joining the effort in a more concerted way, with the FDA issuing new guidance for industry, investigators and institutional review boards on conducting clinical trials during the pandemic. Ensuring the safety of participants in ongoing trials is paramount, the agency said, urging investigators to consider phone contact and virtual visits as avenues to implementing altered monitoring.

As the world goes to war with COVID-19, the U.S. is ripping open the purse strings to fund mobilization against both the coronavirus and the economic devastation it’s causing. The Trump administration last night sent Congress a second fiscal 2020 supplemental spending request. This one is for $48.5 billion, more than nine times the $8.3 billion authorized in the first supplemental that was signed into law just 12 days ago. “With the pandemic growing, resource needs have also grown,” Russell Vought, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said in the request. He cited the need to cover unanticipated costs federal agencies are facing in their response to the outbreak. In addition to the supplemental, the White House amended its fiscal 2021 budget proposal to include a 19% increase in funding for the CDC and an 8% increase for the NIH’s National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

Randomized trials of the broad-spectrum antiviral favipiravir, marketed as an anti-influenza treatment by Fujifilm Holdings Corp., have shown "obvious efficacy" against COVID-19, according to Zhang Xinmin, head of the China National Center for Biotechnology Development. Zhang's comments were reported by Xinhua News Agency, China's official state-run press agency.

BEIJING – One day after the U.S. began the first human trial of an mRNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19 on March 16, China said Tuesday evening that it had approved the first clinical trial of a vaccine candidate developed by domestic researchers. The vaccine candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV, is a recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine. It was jointly developed by Tianjin-based Cansino Biologics Inc. and the Institute of Biotechnology of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. The clinical trial will enroll 108 subjects and take place at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19.

The U.S. capacity for SARS-CoV-2 testing is limited by a number of items, including the swabs used to collect patient specimens, but the supply of reagents has been front and center recently. Despite those concerns, several private test makers said they are quickly ramping up production, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., which said it has enough supplies of all types on hand to provide 2 million reactions per week, a volume that should increase to 5 million per week in April.

DUBLIN – The middle of a global pandemic may not be the optimal time to launch an oncology-focused company, but Klosterneuburg, Austria-based Oncoone Research & Development GmbH unveiled a €13 million (US$14.1 million) series A round Wednesday, March 18, and laid out plans to develop several different approaches to targeting an immunologically distinct form of a ubiquitous inflammatory cytokine, which is unique to cancer cells and associated with a poor prognosis.

As Obseva SA prepares to roll out more data this quarter with its gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist, linzagolix, Wall Street has begun handicapping the candidate’s odds against Orilissa (elagolix), the GnRH drug from Abbvie Inc., and relugolix, in the same class, from Myovant Sciences GmbH. Obseva’s phase III Primrose 2 trial with linzagolix in heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids hit the primary endpoint in 94% of patients, and the company in the second quarter of 2020 is due to report six-month data from the Primrose 1 study, which is also a phase III experiment, in the same indication.

