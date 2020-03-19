BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2020

TGA refines proposals to reclassify six groups of medical devices based on industry comments

March 18, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Six classes of medical devices listed on Australia’s Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) will fall under new classification requirements on Aug. 25, 2020, following numerous consultations with industry. The consultations were part of the Australian government’s plans to overhaul its medical device regulations to be more in line with the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).
