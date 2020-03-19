Calcium deposit: Obseva banks on UF data with GnRH therapy linzagolix

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Geneva-based Obseva SA’s phase III Primrose 2 trial with gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist linzagolix in heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) due to uterine fibroids (UFs) hit the primary endpoint in 94% of patients, and the company in the second quarter of 2020 will report six-month data from the Primrose 1 study, which is also a phase III experiment, in the same indication.