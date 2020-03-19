BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2020

Calcium deposit: Obseva banks on UF data with GnRH therapy linzagolix

March 18, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Geneva-based Obseva SA’s phase III Primrose 2 trial with gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist linzagolix in heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) due to uterine fibroids (UFs) hit the primary endpoint in 94% of patients, and the company in the second quarter of 2020 will report six-month data from the Primrose 1 study, which is also a phase III experiment, in the same indication.
