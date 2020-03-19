BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2020

Eye disease-focused Sight Sciences raises $30M in series E

March 18, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Sight Sciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., scooped up $30 million in a series E preferred stock financing round that was led by D1 Capital Partners. The funds are earmarked to further advance clinical and operational development and support commercial expansion of the company’s Omni surgical and Tearcare systems.
