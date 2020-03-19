Eye disease-focused Sight Sciences raises $30M in series E

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Sight Sciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., scooped up $30 million in a series E preferred stock financing round that was led by D1 Capital Partners. The funds are earmarked to further advance clinical and operational development and support commercial expansion of the company’s Omni surgical and Tearcare systems.