CTCL win boosts shares of Soligenix; open-label data from cycle two in June

Princeton, N.J.-based Soligenix Inc. shares (NASDAQ:SNGX) rose 13%, or 21 cents, to trade midday at $1.79 on positive preliminary top-line results from its pivotal phase III FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) trial evaluating SGX-301 (synthetic hypericin) in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The study enrolled 169 patients randomized 2-to-1 to receive drug or placebo and turned up statistically significant treatment response (p=0.04) in the Composite Assessment of Index Lesion Score primary endpoint assessment at eight weeks for the first cycle. A preliminary look at the open-label, cycle two results suggest a significantly more robust response rate after 12 weeks of SGX-301 treatment, and full data are expected to roll out in June.

Dragonfly expands Merck collaboration, adds new financing from Fidelity

Dragonfly Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., has expanded a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co. Inc. on the development of natural killer (NK) cell engager immunotherapies for oncology, infectious disease and immune disorders. For $47.5 million up front, it's granting Merck the option to license exclusive rights to candidates developed using its TriNKET cell technology platform. Simultaneously, the company announced new financing from Fidelity Management & Research Co. raising its total equity funding plus partnership capital to date to more than $300 million.

Genentech moves Actemra into phase III COVID-19 trial

DUBLIN – The Genentech arm of Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG plans to move its interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitor Actemra (tocilizumab) into a global phase III trial in patients with severe pneumonia associated with COVID-19 infection. The same drug is already undergoing – or soon will be – a number of investigator-initiated trials in China and in Italy and was included in treatment guidelines issued by China’s National Health Commission on March 3. Clinical data have yet to emerge, but the rationale for all of these studies is clear. Originally approved a decade ago for treating rheumatoid arthritis, the anti-inflammatory therapy received a new lease of life in 2017, when it gained FDA approval for treating severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome in leukemia or lymphoma patients undergoing CAR T therapy.

Defense Production Act invoked as larger volume of ventilators identified

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order enabling the Defense Production Act, which gives the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service broader leeway to conscript industrial production to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. While the order requires device and equipment makers to allocate production per the federal government’s directives, Vice President Mike Pence said in a March 19 press briefing that a new source of ventilators has been identified that may suffice meet the burgeoning demand.

First repurposing trial for COVID-19 falls flat

The first attempt at using existing drugs to treat patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 has yielded disappointing results. In 200 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, a 14-day regimen of twice-daily treatment with Kaletra/Aluvia (lopinavir/ritonavir, Abbvie Inc.) did not hasten recovery when added to the standard of care. Chinese clinicians led by Bin Cao of the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Diseases reported their findings in the March 19, 2020, issue of The New England Journal of Medicine.

Diverse sequencing effort shines light on what’s missing

LONDON – The extent to which existing DNA databases fail to reflect human genetic diversity is laid bare in the most geographically comprehensive sequencing initiative to date. The study applies the latest sequencing techniques to 929 genomes from 54 diverse populations around the world. It uncovers a large number of previously undescribed genetic variants, including variants that are common in certain southern African, central African, Oceanian, and north and south American populations that previously were unknown. “We managed to sequence genomes from several populations that are not covered by existing resources, including sub-Saharan Africa and Papua New Guinea,” said Anders Bergstrom of the Francis Crick Institute in London. “These groups are under-represented in current research, and it was mainly in those populations that we found common variants that are not in any existing sequencing databases,” he told BioWorld.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

Also in the news

