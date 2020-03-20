BioWorld - Friday, March 20, 2020

Dragonfly expands Merck collaboration, adds new financing from Fidelity

March 19, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Dragonfly Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., has expanded a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co. Inc. on the development of natural killer (NK) cell engager immunotherapies for oncology to add infectious disease and immune disorders. For $47.5 million up front, it's granting Merck the option to license exclusive rights to candidates developed using its TriNKET cell technology platform.
