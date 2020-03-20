BioWorld - Friday, March 20, 2020

Sandia Labs develops a wearable brain imager

March 19, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Albuquerque, N.M.-based Sandia Labs received a $16 million grant from the NIH to build a prototype for a wearable brain scanner. The noninvasive functional brain imaging system will use optically pumped magnetometers (OPMs) to conduct more accurate magnetoencephalography (MEG), while improving accuracy, increasing comfort, reducing imaging costs, and enabling use in more patients.
