BioWorld - Friday, March 20, 2020

France is upping the financial pressure on medical devices

March 20, 2020
By Bernard Banga
No Comments
PARIS – The French government is seeking to curb the growth in spending on medical devices. According to recent work by the parliamentary information commission, led by deputies Julien Borowczyk and Pierre Dharréville, medical technology is the source of $5.8 billion in annual spending in the community and $2.1 billion in hospitals.
BioWorld MedTech Europe Regulatory

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe