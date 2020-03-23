Moving in record time, industry, government, investors focus on one mission: Beat COVID-19

Business as usual only three months ago has transformed into health care industry overdrive as biopharma and med-tech companies scramble to test and scale-up treatments, vaccines and diagnostics to address COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to shut down society and spread across the world. On the first day of BIO-Europe Spring 2020, a virtual meet-up focused on Combatting Coronavirus – direct from the individual homes and private offices of six panelists, instead of from a stage at a Parisian conference center – indicated a delicate balance between frustration and hope for both short-term and long-term solutions to beat down the most disruptive pandemic in the past century.

Humanigen preps lenzilumab for potential battle with deadly COVID-19 symptom

Humanigen Inc., the developer of an anti-human-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for preventing and treating cytokine storms, is seeking permission to spin up a phase III trial of the candidate, lenzilumab, in COVID-19 patients. Cytokine storm appears to be "a key trigger" in acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19, the company said. The question now is whether lenzilumab can offer a therapeutic option for COVID-19 patients who are already fragile, CEO Cameron Durrant said. Humanigen shares (NASDAQ:HGEN) rose 48.8% by midday to $1.80.

Hoth, Voltron form Halovax to find COVID-19 vaccine

Hoth Therapeutics Inc., of New York, and Voltron Therapeutics Inc. have formed a joint venture, Halovax, for preclinical studies to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. The venture is based on a self-assembling vaccine platform for clinically testing against specific pathogen targets licensed by Voltron from Massachusetts General Hospital’s Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center. In the deal, Hoth will be granted the right to receive single-digit royalties from the sale of any products developed and will have the right to acquire up to a 30% equity interest in Halovax. Hoth’s stock (NASDAQ:HOTH) leapt dramatically at midday on the news, up 65% to $4.57 per share.

Celltrion reaches milestone on COVID-19 super antibody

HONG KONG - Korean biopharma Celltrion Inc. said it’s halfway through the process of creating a super antibody to reign in the COVID-19 novel coronavirus that has claimed almost 13,000 lives globally. Celltrion Chairman Jung-Jin Seo said during an online press conference on March 23 that the company is currently selecting therapeutic antibodies candidates for a “super antibody” antiviral treatment to attach to and neutralize coronaviruses such as COVID-19. The company is also working on a rapid self-diagnosing test kit that can produce results in 15 to 20 minutes, with a target market launch this summer. The kit will focus on the gene that encodes the surface spike (S) protein, an essential glycoprotein for viral entry into human host cells. Celltrion plans to distribute the kit throughout Europe once it gains a CE mark. The company will also apply for U.S. FDA approval for the product after acquiring relevant data.

Innocare launches $288M IPO on HKEX, aims to advance BTK inhibitor

BEIJING – Cancer and autoimmune specialist Innocare Pharma Ltd., of Beijing, made a strong debut to raise $288 million on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on March 23, marking the second biggest IPO in the city since the beginning of this year. The immuno-oncology company issued 250.3 million shares at HK$8.95 (US$1.15) apiece, representing the top end of the indicative range. Its shares were oversubscribed nearly 300 times in Hong Kong. Innocare is the first pre-revenue biotech company to list on the HKEX this year. Thanks to the investors’ appetite for biotech stocks, its share price rose nearly 10% to close at HK$9.81 (US$1.26) on Monday, while the Hang Seng Index was down 4.9%.

Partial hold on Dravet study dents shares of Stoke; phase I/IIa to start in second half

Shares of Bedford, Mass.-based Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) dipped more than 15%, or $3.54, to $18.66 after the company disclosed a partial clinical hold on part B of its phase I/IIa Dravet syndrome trial. Expected to begin in the second half of the year is part A of the study called Monarch with STK-001, an antisense oligonucleotide that increases levels of SCN1a mRNA in the cell to boost the NaV1.1 protein. The hang-up for part B, made public as part of the company’s earnings report, relates to preclinical data wanted by the FDA that will more fully characterize the safety profile at doses higher than the current no-observed-adverse-effect-level, Stoke said.

Gene and cell therapies being developed for rare diseases

The Rare Disease Day, which takes place at the end of February each year, is designed to focus global attention on the need for therapies to treat patients suffering from devastating rare diseases. The most recent event represented the 13th year it has been held. In that period, research and development in the area has come a long way, and there are now 420 companies around the world that are active in developing regenerative medicines and advanced therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, according to a new report released by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

Bio-Europe Spring 2020: Hunting for niches in cardiometabolic disease, while Secarna passes dyslipidemia milestone

DUBLIN – For quite some time, cardiometabolic disease has been largely off the map for most small biotechs and for the venture capital investors that support them. Large, undifferentiated indications dominated by powerful incumbents did not generally offer much of a look in for smaller firms. Cancer and orphan indications, by their very nature, have offered a better bet, because of the bite-sized patient populations and the requirement for smaller scale clinical trials. Is that situation about to change? Maybe, maybe not was the mixed message arising from a Bio-Europe Spring 2020 virtual panel discussion on cardiometabolic disease.

