King of the road? Monarch partly pulled over but hope Stoked in DS

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is marching ahead in the second half of this year with its phase I/IIa study with STK-001 in Dravet syndrome (DS), one of the more abysmal forms of epilepsy, although the FDA has temporarily hobbled part B of the test, pending preclinical data that will more fully characterize the safety profile of the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO).