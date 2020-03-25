Silence is golden: Astrazeneca buys into siRNA platform with $80M down payment

DUBLIN – Silence Therapeutics plc entered a wide-ranging siRNA-based drug discovery and development deal with Astrazeneca plc that has propelled it toward the front ranks of siRNA platform companies. It is banking an up-front payment of $60 million, another $20 million as an equity investment and up to $400 million in option fees and milestone payments per program, in an alliance that could entail up to five active programs within three years. What’s more, Cambridge, U.K.-based Astrazeneca has an option to pursue up to five more targets beyond that first batch. “This is really transformational for Silence. It really puts us on the map,” John Strafford, vice president and head of business development at London-based Silence, told BioWorld.

At the beginning of this week, the digitally-delivered Bio-Europe Spring 2020 conference launched with 6,000 partnering meetings, 45 company presentations, more than 50 virtual exhibits and 12 panel discussions scheduled. The conference, in its 14th year, is organized by EBD Group, which decided to restage the entire event on March 5 due to gathering restrictions in Paris following the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. It typically brings about 2,000 people together from around the world. Instead, those attendees are meeting up with the use of computer cameras and microphones. “We obviously worked on this event for many, many months, but unfortunately, that is not the reality that we are in right now,” said Anna Chrisman, EBD’s managing director.

Castle Creek Biosciences Inc. pulled down $75 million to push its gene therapy pipeline along. The lead candidate, phase III-stage FCX-007, targets recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), and the Exton, Pa.-based firm plans a BLA filing for 2021. The most severe and debilitating form of epidermolysis bullosa, RDEB is characterized by extremely fragile skin with extensive blistering and wounds. FCX-007 consists of a genetically modified autologous fibroblast that encodes the gene for type VII collagen.

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass., closed on a $30 million series A financing designed to initiate a phase II proof-of-concept trial for ricolinostat, an oral, selective histone deacetylase 6 inhibitor, in diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Ricolinostat will also be evaluated as a potential treatment for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2, the company said. The financing was co-led by Cobro Ventures and Taiwania Capital Management Corp., with participation from 3E Bioventures Capital, Yonjin Capital, Viva Biotech Holdings, Ta Ya Venture Holdings Ltd. and other undisclosed private investors.

Redpin Therapeutics Inc., of New York, plans to take its newly secured $15.5 million series A financing to continue developing its ion channel-based chemogenetics platform for addressing neural circuit dysfunctions such as epilepsy, neuropathic pain and Parkinson’s disease. The funding round was led by 4Bio Capital, a London-based fund investing exclusively in cell and gene therapies and RNA drugs, and Arkin Bio Ventures. The effort was joined by a new Redpin investor, Takeda Ventures Inc., and existing investors from the seed round, New York Ventures and Alexandria Venture Investments. 4Bio’s Dmitry Kuzmin will join Redpin’s board as a nonexecutive director.

HONG KONG – Singapore-based Proteona Pte. Ltd. has formed a couple of significant partnerships recently, including a Germany-Singapore partnership to develop a drug screening and discovery platform using single cell multi-omics analysis for patient-derived micro-tumors, and an international alliance to develop antibodies against coronaviruses.

