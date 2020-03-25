BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Hope floats: $75M round waters Castle Creek, ‘Paragon’ of RDEB therapy?

March 25, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Castle Creek Biosciences Inc. CEO John Maslowski told BioWorld the firm’s $75 million financing will propel phase III research with FCX-007 in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), with top-line data due in the first quarter of 2021 – “a big inflection point” for the Exton, Pa.-based company, which plans a BLA filing for that year as well.
BioWorld Dermatologic Financings

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe