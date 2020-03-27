Triferic’s I.V. formulation is approved by the FDA

Triferic AVNU, from Rockwell Medical Inc., of Wixom, Mich., received FDA approval this morning. This intravenous formulation of Triferic now takes it place alongside Triferic Dialysate as the only FDA-approved products for replacing iron and maintain hemoglobin in adults with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease. The approval came a day before its March 28 PDUFA date. Triferic Dialysate was launched in the U.S. in May 2019, according to Cortellis, the same month Rockwell submitted an NDA for the I.V. formulation. The FDA accepted the NDA filing in August 2019. Rockwell said it plans to begin evaluation programs in the third quarter of 2020 and expects it to be commercially available once the programs are completed.

Intelgenx garners CRL for migraine candidate Rizaport Versafilm

Not long after a Friday morning earnings call in which Intelgenx Corp. CEO Horst Zerbe said his team was still awaiting word from the FDA on its resubmitted 505(b)(2) application for its acute migraine candidate, Rizaport Versafilm, that news arrived in the form of a complete response letter (CRL), its second following another CRL in February 2014. According to the Saint Laurent, Quebec-based company, the agency said it can't approve the application in its present form and requested additional information, though information about what wasn't disclosed.

CHMP nods through multiple applications during March meeting

DUBLIN – Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and Sanofi SA were among firms that secured positive opinions from European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) on marketing authorization applications for new therapies, which will progress to formal approvals 67 days from now. Included in the latest haul is Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), the gene therapy developed by Avexis, a subsidiary of Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis, for treating spinal muscular atrophy. Novartis also received positive opinions for two asthma therapies, both based on combinations of indacaterol and mometasone furoate, Atectura Breezhaler and Bemrist Breezhaler. New-York-based BMS got the nod for its oral, sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator Zeposia (ozanimod) for treating relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), having also received FDA approval for the same drug this week. Paris-based Sanofi gained a positive opinion for Sarclisa (isatuximab) in multiple myeloma. A ‘flu vaccine and a new antibiotic for tuberculosis complete the line-up of new products that will shortly enter the Europe’s drug and vaccine markets.

China’s Abbisko rakes in $70M series C funding amidst economic turbulence

HONG KONG – Chinese biopharmaceutical company Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, defied turbulent stock markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic to snag $70 million in its latest round of financing. The completion of Abbisko’s series C funding brings the size of its war chest to $140 million. Singaporean investment giant Temasek led the round, joined by existing investors Qiming Venture Partners, Jianxin Capital, GIC, Lilly Asia Ventures, CICC Capital and Loyal Valley Capital.

Bio-Europe 2020: Closing panel offers lessons to learn from China

Biopharma industry leaders in China who were the first to experience the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic shared their thoughts during a closing plenary session of the virtual Bio-Europe Spring 2020. As the U.S. braces for the full impact, restrictions in China are loosening. After two months of turmoil there, the numbers of confirmed cases are leveling out. Panelists offered advice on lockdowns, stockpiling and leveraging resources to find treatments, vaccines and diagnostics. “Whether you’re big or small, an idea or a great idea can come from anywhere,” said Sharon Chan, the head of Johnson & Johnson Innovations’ JLABS in Shanghai.

Conferences go virtual, postpone, as COVID-19 spreads and Bio-Europe Spring wraps up

The five-day BIO-Europe Spring 2020 conference, possibly the first ever life sciences partnering event staged in a virtual format, ended on Friday, March 27, with high hopes that the industry would return to face-to-face interactions next year in Barcelona. EBD Group had a little more than two weeks to restage the event, originally scheduled for three days in Paris. Other organizers of upcoming industry conferences are also going digital, postponing or cancelling. While the virtual set-up is not ideal, it is the reality of trying to do business with the global pandemic COVID-19 underway.

South Korea’s Qurient posts phase II success with telacebec in drug-resistant TB

HONG KONG – Phase II data of South Korea-based Qurient Co. Ltd.’s novel antibiotic candidate may offer hope that the first universal regimen to treat tuberculosis (TB) regardless of drug resistance status could have been found. Raising the dosage levels of telacebec, Qurient’s first-in-class, orally available antibiotic, has been associated with greater reductions in viable TB bacterial load in sputum. The positive results from the prospective, randomized, open-label trial involving 61 patients with newly diagnosed, rifampicin- and isoniazid-susceptible pulmonary TB were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

FDA authorizes Pear Therapeutics' prescription digital insomnia therapy

Pear Therapeutics Inc. obtained FDA approval for Somryst, the first prescription digital therapeutic for chronic insomnia. The app provides structured cognitive behavior therapy with clinical dashboards for physicians. While CBT is the recommended first-line therapy for insomnia, the U.S. has only 500 therapists certified to provide CBT for insomnia for the estimated 30 million Americans who suffer from chronic difficulty going to and staying asleep.

Also in the news

