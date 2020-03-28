Intelgenx garners CRL for migraine candidate Rizaport Versafilm

Not long after a morning earnings call on March 27 in which Intelgenx Corp. CEO Horst Zerbe said his team was still awaiting word from the FDA on its resubmitted 505(b)(2) application for its acute migraine candidate, Rizaport Versafilm, that news arrived in the form of a complete response letter (CRL), its third following earlier CRLs in February 2014 and April 2019.