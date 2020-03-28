BioWorld - Saturday, March 28, 2020

Intelgenx garners CRL for migraine candidate Rizaport Versafilm

March 27, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Not long after a morning earnings call on March 27 in which Intelgenx Corp. CEO Horst Zerbe said his team was still awaiting word from the FDA on its resubmitted 505(b)(2) application for its acute migraine candidate, Rizaport Versafilm, that news arrived in the form of a complete response letter (CRL), its third following earlier CRLs in February 2014 and April 2019.
