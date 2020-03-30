Renal denervation significantly reduces untreated hypertension

Results of the Spyral-HTN OFF MED study presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session on March 29 demonstrated significant reduction in blood pressure three months after renal denervation in patients with unmedicated hypertension. Patients who underwent the procedure experienced no major adverse effects, reported study sponsor Medtronic plc.

Smith+Nephew withdraws guidance amid COVID-19 uncertainty

Citing the rapidly changing situation related to COVID-19, Smith+Nephew plc said it is withdrawing its 2020 outlook. It highlighted COVID-19’s spread beyond China, as well as the slow pace of recovery for elective procedures in that country. For his part, Wells Fargo’s Larry Biegelsen sees an impact for companies beyond Smith+Nephew. “We believe SNN’s announcement offers a negative read-through to orthopedic names such as [Stryker Corp.] and [Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.]. It is especially worth noting that while SNN is seeing elective procedures in China resume, they remain considerably below pre-outbreak levels.”

Fractyl offers mechanism of action results, as it aims for intestinal resurfacing U.S. pivotal trial in 2020

Resurfacing the duodenal mucosa has long been pursued by Fractyl Laboratories Inc. to reverse fundamental disease processes involved in metabolic diseases including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Now, the Lexington, Mass.-based startup has released data from a mixed meal tolerance study that shows this procedure improves fasting blood glucose and reduces liver fat as compared to a sham procedure in a 70-patient subset of its REVITA-2 study. The data was featured by the Endocrine Society, which included it for presentation in its annual meeting ENDO 2020, which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and published the data in its Journal of the Endocrine Society. A U.S. pivotal trial for the procedure is still slated for the second half of 2020, but it’s not clear yet how the pandemic could complicate those plans.

Ottawa gives thumbs up for speedy shipment of U.S. made COVID-19 test kits

TORONTO – Two U.S. manufactured test kits for COVID-19 are being shipped post haste to Canada thanks to an interim order issued by Ottawa for sale of the Cobas SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic device developed by Pleasanton, Calif.-based Roche Molecular Systems Inc. and Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Taqpath COVID-19 Combo Kit. Equally key to the dispatch with which the tests are being made available is the speed of RT-PCR testing compared to standard serology. “It’s quicker to engineer at the molecular level than come up with the right antibody, specific protein or antigen from the blood for the test,” said Roche’s Canadian director of medical affairs Michele D'Elia.

Florida disaster recovery firm rolls out 15-minute COVID-19 test

Disaster Management Group (DMG), of Indiantown, Fla., has launched a 15-minute screening tool for COVID-19 that can be administered at drive-thru testing sites. The DMGtest is being used in Florida to screen for the coronavirus and could soon be available in other parts of the U.S.

Also in the news

