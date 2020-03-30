Capital concerns: Coronavirus pandemic could shorten cash runways

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, biopharma companies are being forced to respond to multiple challenges that could derail their existing business plans. Already companies are reporting that in therapeutic indications not involving COVID-19 their ongoing and planned clinical trials are being interrupted or delayed by the pressures now being imposed on global health care systems. Also, on the financial front, there is mounting evidence that access to follow-on financings is drying up for public companies and a prolonged economic downturn as a result of the pandemic could eventually strain the existing cash resources of pre-cash flow companies.

J&J IDs, steers lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate with more than $1B in BARDA partnership

Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, N.J., said it has identified its lead COVID-19 candidate and placed it on an accelerated timeline for a phase I trial in September, with safety and efficacy data following by year-end. The process would make the vaccine available for emergency use in early 2021, the company added. J&J, along with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), said they are investing more than $1 billion to co-fund the vaccine research, development and clinical testing. Part of that commitment, the company added, is expanding its global manufacturing capacity, which includes creating new capabilities in the U.S. and up-scaling its capacity in other countries so that it could supply more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine around the world. J&J stock (NASDAQ:JNJ) had risen 8.4% at midday, more than $10 per share.

Vaccines vet Rappuoli backs trusted technology in race to combat COVID-19

DUBLIN – Three different vaccine technologies are being deployed in the desperate global effort to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but Rino Rappuoli, chief scientist at the GSK Vaccines arm of Glaxosmithkline plc, said he sees traditional protein-based adjuvanted subunit vaccines, the trusted workhorse of infectious disease prevention, as offering the best bet for delivering a safe and effective vaccine at scale, within the tight timescales necessitated by the present crisis.

Elevatebio scores $170M series B; big plans for future in cell and gene therapies

Cambridge, Mass.-based Elevatebio LLC pulled down $170 million in series B cash to boost its efforts in cell and gene therapy manufacturing while enabling technology platforms and pursuing therapeutics. In less than a year since launching, Elevatebio disclosed its first two drug companies and started operations for more. The latest financing includes new investors The Invus Group, Surveyor Capital, EDBI and Vertex Ventures, who join existing backers F2 Ventures, MPM Capital, Ecor1 Capital, Redmile Group and Samsara Biocapital.

BioWorld Financings Reports: Cancer, neurology, endocrine take 47% of funding in 2019

A comparison of the last three years puts 2019 on top for having brought the most money into the biopharma industry across 15 key therapeutic markets – a total of $299.78 billion vs. $284.7 billion in 2018 and $201.56 billion in 2017.

Setting ‘evolutionary traps’ can lure cancer cells into an ambush

As organisms adapt to their environment, adaptations that serve them in their current environment can become liabilities if that environment changes. The control of traits that are an asset in one situation and a liability by the same gene is called antagonistic pleiotropy. In the March 16, 2020, online issue of Nature Genetics, researchers reported a method to systematically identify mutations that conferred antagonistic pleiotropy – in the form of resistance to one drug, but heightened sensitivity to another – in acute myeloid leukemia cells.

China-U.S. collaboration set up to explore COVID-19 vaccine possibility

HONG KONG – Chengdu, China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has teamed up with Emeryville, Calif.-based Dynavax Technologies Corp. on a research collaboration to develop a vaccine candidate to prevent COVID-19. The partnership will draw on Clover’s protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate, COVID-19 S-Trimer, which is in the preclinical stage. Dynavax will contribute its Toll-like receptor 9 agonist adjuvant, CpG 1018, and technical expertise to the initiative.

